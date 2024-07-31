Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Prices Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 184.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.15 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 187.85 and closed at 187.6. The stock reached a high of 190.2 and a low of 184.05 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 33,219.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 198.25 and the 52-week low is 43.21. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 2,295,227 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹184.15, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹184.55

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 184.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 182.09 and 188.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 182.09 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 188.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by -0.54% and is currently trading at 183.55. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have gained 299.96% to reach 183.55. In comparison, Nifty has increased by 25.84% to 24857.30 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.13%
3 Months20.77%
6 Months45.28%
YTD126.34%
1 Year299.96%
31 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1188.33Support 1182.09
Resistance 2192.45Support 2179.97
Resistance 3194.57Support 3175.85
31 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 29.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
31 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 44465 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

31 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹187.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 190.2 & 184.05 yesterday to end at 184.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.