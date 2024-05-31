NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹142.7, reached a high of ₹143.25, and closed at ₹142.25. The lowest point for the day was ₹136.5. The market capitalization of NBCC India was recorded at ₹24,714.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹176.5, and the 52-week low was ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,806,789 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹139.75, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹137.3
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹139.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹134.68 and ₹141.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹134.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 141.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.20% and is currently trading at ₹138.95. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 224.32% to ₹138.95, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.63%
|3 Months
|-0.35%
|6 Months
|80.49%
|YTD
|68.42%
|1 Year
|224.32%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.53
|Support 1
|134.68
|Resistance 2
|145.77
|Support 2
|132.07
|Resistance 3
|148.38
|Support 3
|127.83
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 23.53% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17565 k
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1806 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹142.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.25 & ₹136.5 yesterday to end at ₹142.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.