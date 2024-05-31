Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 137.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.75 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NBCC India's stock opened at 142.7, reached a high of 143.25, and closed at 142.25. The lowest point for the day was 136.5. The market capitalization of NBCC India was recorded at 24,714.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 176.5, and the 52-week low was 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,806,789 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹139.75, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹137.3

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 139.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 134.68 and 141.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 134.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 141.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.20% and is currently trading at 138.95. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 224.32% to 138.95, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.63%
3 Months-0.35%
6 Months80.49%
YTD68.42%
1 Year224.32%
31 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.53Support 1134.68
Resistance 2145.77Support 2132.07
Resistance 3148.38Support 3127.83
31 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 23.53% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
31 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17565 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1806 k.

31 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹142.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 143.25 & 136.5 yesterday to end at 142.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

