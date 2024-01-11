NCC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

NCC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NCC had an open price of ₹195.25 and a close price of ₹193.2. The stock had a high of ₹202.95 and a low of ₹195.2. The market capitalization for NCC is ₹12,453.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹194.4 and the 52-week low is ₹83.7. The BSE volume for NCC was 466,471 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST
NCC share price Live :NCC closed at ₹193.2 on last trading day
On the last day of NCC trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 466,471. The closing price of the shares was ₹193.2.