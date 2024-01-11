Hello User
NCC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NCC stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 193.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.35 per share. Investors should monitor NCC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NCC Stock Price Today

NCC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NCC had an open price of 195.25 and a close price of 193.2. The stock had a high of 202.95 and a low of 195.2. The market capitalization for NCC is 12,453.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 194.4 and the 52-week low is 83.7. The BSE volume for NCC was 466,471 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST NCC share price Live :NCC closed at ₹193.2 on last trading day

On the last day of NCC trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 466,471. The closing price of the shares was 193.2.

