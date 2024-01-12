Hello User
NCC share price Today Live Updates : NCC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NCC stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 196.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.2 per share. Investors should monitor NCC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NCC Stock Price Today

NCC Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of NCC was 195.25, and the close price was 193.2. The stock had a high of 202.95 and a low of 195.2. The market capitalization was 12,340.32 crore. The 52-week high was 194.4, and the 52-week low was 83.7. The stock had a trading volume of 704,030 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST NCC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for NCC stock is 194.35 and the high price is 199.75.

12 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST NCC Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST NCC share price update :NCC trading at ₹196.2, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹196.55

The current data for NCC stock shows that the price is 196.2 with a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.18% compared to the previous day. The net change is -0.35, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.35. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

12 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST NCC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.83%
3 Months10.2%
6 Months49.58%
YTD17.87%
1 Year108.32%
12 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST NCC share price Today :NCC trading at ₹197.8, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹196.55

The current data of NCC stock shows that the price is 197.8 with a percent change of 0.64. This means that the stock has increased by 0.64% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 1.25, which indicates that the stock has increased by 1.25 in value. Overall, this suggests that NCC stock is experiencing a slight uptrend in its price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST NCC share price Live :NCC closed at ₹193.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NCC on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 704,030. The closing price of the stock was 193.2.

