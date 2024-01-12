NCC share price Today Live Updates : NCC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

NCC Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of NCC was ₹195.25, and the close price was ₹193.2. The stock had a high of ₹202.95 and a low of ₹195.2. The market capitalization was ₹12,340.32 crore. The 52-week high was ₹194.4, and the 52-week low was ₹83.7. The stock had a trading volume of 704,030 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for NCC stock is ₹194.35 and the high price is ₹199.75.
The current data for NCC stock shows that the price is ₹196.2 with a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.18% compared to the previous day. The net change is -0.35, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹0.35. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.83%
|3 Months
|10.2%
|6 Months
|49.58%
|YTD
|17.87%
|1 Year
|108.32%
The current data of NCC stock shows that the price is ₹197.8 with a percent change of 0.64. This means that the stock has increased by 0.64% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 1.25, which indicates that the stock has increased by ₹1.25 in value. Overall, this suggests that NCC stock is experiencing a slight uptrend in its price.
On the last day of trading for NCC on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 704,030. The closing price of the stock was ₹193.2.
