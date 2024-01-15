Hello User
NCC Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NCC stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 196.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.45 per share. Investors should monitor NCC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NCC Stock Price Today

NCC Share Price Today : On the last day, NCC's stock opened at 197.8 and closed at 196.55. The stock reached a high of 199.85 and a low of 194.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 12,334.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 202.95, while the 52-week low is 83.7. The stock had a trading volume of 725,201 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST NCC share price Live :NCC closed at ₹196.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NCC on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 725,201. The closing price of the shares was 196.55.

