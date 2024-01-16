Hello User
NCC share price Today Live Updates : NCC Sees Positive Trading Performance Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

NCC stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 194.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.35 per share. Investors should monitor NCC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NCC Stock Price Today

NCC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of NCC opened at 198.85 and closed at 196.45. The highest price for the day was 198.85, while the lowest price was 192.10. The market capitalization of NCC is 12,239.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 202.95, and the 52-week low is 83.70. The BSE volume for NCC shares on that day was 212,029.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST NCC Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST NCC share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST NCC share price Today :NCC trading at ₹195.35, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹194.95

The current stock price of NCC is 195.35 with a net change of 0.4. The percent change is 0.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST NCC share price Live :NCC closed at ₹196.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NCC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 212,029. The closing price for these shares was 196.45.

