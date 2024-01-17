Hello User
NCC Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

NCC stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 2.36 %. The stock closed at 194.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 199.55 per share. Investors should monitor NCC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NCC Stock Price Today

NCC Share Price Today : On the last day, the NCC stock opened at 195.35 and closed at 194.95. The stock's high for the day was 205.4, while the low was 194.6. The market capitalization of NCC is currently at 12,528.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 202.95, and the 52-week low is 83.7. The total BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 1,091,462 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST NCC share price Live :NCC closed at ₹194.95 on last trading day

On the last day of NCC BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 1,091,462. The closing price for the shares was 194.95.

