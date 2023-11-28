Hello User
NCC share price Today Live Updates : NCC Soars in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:21 PM IST
Livemint

NCC stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 163.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.4 per share. Investors should monitor NCC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NCC

On the last day of trading, the stock of NCC opened at 163.4 and closed at 163.35. The stock reached a high of 167.3 and a low of 163.4 during the day. The market capitalization of NCC is 10,403.42 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 176.95 and the 52-week low is 76.3. The BSE volume for NCC shares on that day was 137,706 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6666
Buy4445
Hold2223
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Craftsman Automation5026.1-99.1-1.935413.02699.410619.3
Kalpataru Projects International634.5-1.85-0.29722.9480.210307.21
NCC165.552.21.35176.9576.310394.0
D B Realty207.953.951.94222.755.057323.06
GR Infraprojects1065.75.50.521381.6930.010304.15
