NCC share price Today Live Updates : NCC Soars in Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the stock of NCC opened at ₹163.4 and closed at ₹163.35. The stock reached a high of ₹167.3 and a low of ₹163.4 during the day. The market capitalization of NCC is ₹10,403.42 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹176.95 and the 52-week low is ₹76.3. The BSE volume for NCC shares on that day was 137,706 shares.
The current data for NCC stock shows that the price is ₹165.4. There has been a 1.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.05.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Craftsman Automation
|5026.1
|-99.1
|-1.93
|5413.0
|2699.4
|10619.3
|Kalpataru Projects International
|634.5
|-1.85
|-0.29
|722.9
|480.2
|10307.21
|NCC
|165.55
|2.2
|1.35
|176.95
|76.3
|10394.0
|D B Realty
|207.95
|3.95
|1.94
|222.7
|55.05
|7323.06
|GR Infraprojects
|1065.7
|5.5
|0.52
|1381.6
|930.0
|10304.15
