NCC share price Today Live Updates : NCC Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

NCC stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 163.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.3 per share. Investors should monitor NCC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NCC

On the last day of trading, NCC opened at 163.4 and closed at 163.35. The stock had a high of 167.3 and a low of 163.4. The market capitalization of NCC is 10,378.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.95 and the 52-week low is 76.3. The BSE volume for NCC was 265,558 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST NCC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of NCC stock is 164.5 and the high price is 167.05.

29 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST NCC Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST NCC share price update :NCC trading at ₹165.3, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹163.35

The current price of NCC stock is 165.3, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% and has seen a net increase of 1.95.

29 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST NCC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.36%
3 Months6.46%
6 Months44.13%
YTD96.96%
1 Year98.98%
29 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST NCC share price Today :NCC trading at ₹165.3, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹163.35

The current data for NCC stock shows that the price is 165.3, which represents a 1.19 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 1.95.

29 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST NCC share price Live :NCC closed at ₹163.35 on last trading day

On the last day of NCC BSE trading, there were 265,558 shares traded at a closing price of 163.35.

