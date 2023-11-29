NCC share price Today Live Updates : NCC Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, NCC opened at ₹163.4 and closed at ₹163.35. The stock had a high of ₹167.3 and a low of ₹163.4. The market capitalization of NCC is ₹10,378.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.95 and the 52-week low is ₹76.3. The BSE volume for NCC was 265,558 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of NCC stock is ₹164.5 and the high price is ₹167.05.
The current price of NCC stock is ₹165.3, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% and has seen a net increase of ₹1.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.36%
|3 Months
|6.46%
|6 Months
|44.13%
|YTD
|96.96%
|1 Year
|98.98%
