NCC share price Today Live Updates : NCC Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, NCC opened at ₹165.55 and closed at ₹165.3. The stock reached a high of ₹167.05 and a low of ₹162.8 during the day. The market capitalization of NCC is currently ₹10,390.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.95 and the 52-week low is ₹76.3. The stock had a trading volume of 266,570 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of NCC stock is ₹163.5 and the high price is ₹167.95.
As of the current data, the stock price of NCC is ₹164.7. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, indicating a decrease of 0.8 rupees in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.69%
|3 Months
|4.78%
|6 Months
|38.99%
|YTD
|97.56%
|1 Year
|100.06%
The current stock price of NCC is ₹167. There has been a 0.91 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.5, suggesting a positive movement.
On the last day of trading for NCC BSE, the volume was 266,570 shares, and the closing price was ₹165.3.
