NCC share price Today Live Updates : NCC Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

NCC stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 165.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.7 per share. Investors should monitor NCC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NCC

On the last day of trading, NCC opened at 165.55 and closed at 165.3. The stock reached a high of 167.05 and a low of 162.8 during the day. The market capitalization of NCC is currently 10,390.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.95 and the 52-week low is 76.3. The stock had a trading volume of 266,570 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST NCC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of NCC stock is 163.5 and the high price is 167.95.

30 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST NCC Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST NCC share price update :NCC trading at ₹164.7, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹165.5

As of the current data, the stock price of NCC is 164.7. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, indicating a decrease of 0.8 rupees in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST NCC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.69%
3 Months4.78%
6 Months38.99%
YTD97.56%
1 Year100.06%
30 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST NCC share price Today :NCC trading at ₹167, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹165.5

The current stock price of NCC is 167. There has been a 0.91 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.5, suggesting a positive movement.

30 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST NCC share price Live :NCC closed at ₹165.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NCC BSE, the volume was 266,570 shares, and the closing price was 165.3.

