NCC Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

NCC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NCC opened at ₹314.8 and closed at ₹313.15. The stock reached a high of ₹315.25 and a low of ₹311.85. NCC's market capitalization stood at ₹19,645.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹364.5 and a low of ₹154.7. The BSE reported a trading volume of 18,040 shares for the day, reflecting activity in the stock amidst its recent price fluctuations.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NCC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NCC's share price has dropped by 0.57%, now trading at ₹311.35, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like IRCON International, Kalpataru Projects International, Techno Electric & Engineering, and Sobha are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.12% and 0.17%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IRCON International
|224.05
|-3.2
|-1.41
|351.65
|158.4
|21072.26
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1277.0
|-7.75
|-0.6
|1449.15
|628.0
|20744.37
|NCC
|311.35
|-1.8
|-0.57
|364.5
|154.7
|19548.0
|Techno Electric & Engineering
|1460.35
|-9.3
|-0.63
|1824.95
|607.15
|15716.14
|Sobha
|1652.75
|-24.0
|-1.43
|2178.74
|919.64
|15675.65
NCC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹315.25 & ₹311.85 yesterday to end at ₹311.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend