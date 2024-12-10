Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NCC Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NCC Share Price Today Live Updates : NCC stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 313.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311.85 per share. Investors should monitor NCC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NCC Share Price Today Live Updates

NCC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NCC opened at 314.8 and closed at 313.15. The stock reached a high of 315.25 and a low of 311.85. NCC's market capitalization stood at 19,645.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 364.5 and a low of 154.7. The BSE reported a trading volume of 18,040 shares for the day, reflecting activity in the stock amidst its recent price fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 09:57 AM IST NCC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NCC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NCC's share price has dropped by 0.57%, now trading at 311.35, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like IRCON International, Kalpataru Projects International, Techno Electric & Engineering, and Sobha are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.12% and 0.17%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRCON International224.05-3.2-1.41351.65158.421072.26
Kalpataru Projects International1277.0-7.75-0.61449.15628.020744.37
NCC311.35-1.8-0.57364.5154.719548.0
Techno Electric & Engineering1460.35-9.3-0.631824.95607.1515716.14
Sobha1652.75-24.0-1.432178.74919.6415675.65
10 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST NCC Share Price Today Live: NCC closed at ₹313.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NCC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 315.25 & 311.85 yesterday to end at 311.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.