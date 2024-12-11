NCC Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

NCC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NCC opened at ₹314.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹313.15. The stock reached a high of ₹315.25 and a low of ₹308.45 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,667.29 crore. Over the past year, NCC has experienced a 52-week high of ₹364.5 and a 52-week low of ₹154.7, with a trading volume of 123,147 shares on BSE.
NCC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NCC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|316.77
|Support 1
|309.62
|Resistance 2
|319.78
|Support 2
|305.48
|Resistance 3
|323.92
|Support 3
|302.47
NCC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 18.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹310.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
NCC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 123 k.
NCC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹315.25 & ₹308.45 yesterday to end at ₹313.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend