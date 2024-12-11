Hello User
NCC Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

NCC Share Price Today Live Updates : NCC stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 313.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.4 per share. Investors should monitor NCC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NCC Share Price Today Live Updates

NCC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NCC opened at 314.8 and closed slightly lower at 313.15. The stock reached a high of 315.25 and a low of 308.45 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 19,667.29 crore. Over the past year, NCC has experienced a 52-week high of 364.5 and a 52-week low of 154.7, with a trading volume of 123,147 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST NCC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NCC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NCC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1316.77Support 1309.62
Resistance 2319.78Support 2305.48
Resistance 3323.92Support 3302.47
11 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST NCC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NCC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 18.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 310.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy5555
    Hold1111
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0001
11 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST NCC Share Price Today Live: NCC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3431 k

NCC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 123 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST NCC Share Price Today Live: NCC closed at ₹313.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NCC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 315.25 & 308.45 yesterday to end at 313.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

