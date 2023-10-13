comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 13 2023 11:03:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.45 -0.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.15 -1.71%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,430.65 -2.31%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,760 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.2 -0.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NELCO share price Today Live Updates : NELCO Stock Plunges Amid Market Downturn
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

NELCO share price Today Live Updates : NELCO Stock Plunges Amid Market Downturn

2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Livemint

NELCO stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 795.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 793 per share. Investors should monitor NELCO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NELCOPremium
NELCO

On the last day of trading, NELCO opened at 793.2 and closed at 795.8. The stock reached a high of 800.05 and a low of 792 during the day. The market capitalization of NELCO is 1819.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 963.15, while the 52-week low is 487. The BSE volume for NELCO was 445 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 11:11:22 AM IST

NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

The NELCO stock had a low price of 792 and a high price of 800.05 on the current day.

13 Oct 2023, 11:02:33 AM IST

NELCO share price update :NELCO trading at ₹793, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹795.8

The current data for NELCO stock shows that its price is 793, representing a percent change of -0.35. The net change in the stock's price is -2.8. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, as indicated by the negative percent change and net change.

13 Oct 2023, 10:28:56 AM IST

NELCO share price NSE Live :NELCO trading at ₹794.55, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹795.8

NELCO stock is currently trading at a price of 794.55, with a net change of -1.25 and a percent change of -0.16. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 10:19:34 AM IST

NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

NELCO stock's low price for the day was 792 and the high price was 800.05.

13 Oct 2023, 09:59:45 AM IST

NELCO Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:40:51 AM IST

NELCO share price Live :NELCO closed at ₹795.8 on last trading day

On the last day, NELCO had a trading volume of 445 shares on BSE. The closing price for NELCO shares was 795.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App