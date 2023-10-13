Hello User
NELCO share price Today Live Updates : NELCO Stock Plunges Amid Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NELCO stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 795.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 793 per share. Investors should monitor NELCO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NELCO

On the last day of trading, NELCO opened at 793.2 and closed at 795.8. The stock reached a high of 800.05 and a low of 792 during the day. The market capitalization of NELCO is 1819.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 963.15, while the 52-week low is 487. The BSE volume for NELCO was 445 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

The NELCO stock had a low price of 792 and a high price of 800.05 on the current day.

13 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM IST NELCO share price update :NELCO trading at ₹793, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹795.8

The current data for NELCO stock shows that its price is 793, representing a percent change of -0.35. The net change in the stock's price is -2.8. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, as indicated by the negative percent change and net change.

13 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST NELCO share price NSE Live :NELCO trading at ₹794.55, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹795.8

NELCO stock is currently trading at a price of 794.55, with a net change of -1.25 and a percent change of -0.16. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

NELCO stock's low price for the day was 792 and the high price was 800.05.

13 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST NELCO Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST NELCO share price Live :NELCO closed at ₹795.8 on last trading day

On the last day, NELCO had a trading volume of 445 shares on BSE. The closing price for NELCO shares was 795.8.

