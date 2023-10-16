comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NELCO share price Today Live Updates : NELCO closed today at 794, up 0.44% from yesterday's 790.5
BackBack

NELCO share price Today Live Updates : NELCO closed today at ₹794, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹790.5

12 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST
Livemint

NELCO stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 790.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 794 per share. Investors should monitor NELCO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NELCOPremium
NELCO

On the last day, NELCO's open price was 793.2 and the close price was 795.8. The stock had a high of 800.05 and a low of 786.2. The market capitalization of NELCO is 1796.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 963.15 and the 52-week low is 487. On the BSE, 1932 shares of NELCO were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:43:40 PM IST

NELCO share price NSE Live :NELCO closed today at ₹794, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹790.5

Today, the closing price of NELCO stock was 794, which represents a 0.44% increase from yesterday's closing price of 790.5. The net change for the day was 3.5.

16 Oct 2023, 05:32:23 PM IST

NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

Today, NELCO stock reached a low of 775.5 and a high of 798.95.

16 Oct 2023, 03:16:27 PM IST

Nelco Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Nelco Ltd stock was 486.15 and the 52 week high price was 912.85.

16 Oct 2023, 03:10:42 PM IST

NELCO share price update :NELCO trading at ₹795.5, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹790.5

The current data shows that NELCO stock is priced at 795.5. There has been a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is shown as 5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 5 points.

16 Oct 2023, 02:32:04 PM IST

NELCO share price NSE Live :NELCO trading at ₹792.2, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹790.5

The current data for NELCO stock shows that the price is 792.2. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 1.7.

16 Oct 2023, 02:18:32 PM IST

NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of NELCO stock was 789.1, while the high price reached 798.95.

16 Oct 2023, 01:40:16 PM IST

NELCO share price Live :NELCO trading at ₹791.05, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹790.5

The current data for NELCO stock shows that the price is 791.05, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.07% and the stock has gained 0.55 points. Overall, this data suggests a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for NELCO News

16 Oct 2023, 01:18:19 PM IST

NELCO share price update :NELCO trading at ₹793.35, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹790.5

The current data for NELCO stock shows that the price is 793.35. There has been a 0.36% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.85.

16 Oct 2023, 01:13:21 PM IST

NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of NELCO stock is 789.1 and the high price is 798.95.

16 Oct 2023, 01:01:55 PM IST

NELCO Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:27:10 PM IST

NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹791.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹790.5

The current data for NELCO stock shows that the price is 791.5. There has been a 0.13 percent change, resulting in a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 1 unit.

16 Oct 2023, 12:10:01 PM IST

NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of NELCO stock today was 789.1 and the high price reached was 798.95.

16 Oct 2023, 11:58:27 AM IST

NELCO share price update :NELCO trading at ₹793.4, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹790.5

The current price of NELCO stock is 793.4, which represents a 0.37% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.9.

16 Oct 2023, 11:23:44 AM IST

NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of NELCO stock today is 789.1 and the high price is 798.95.

16 Oct 2023, 11:03:17 AM IST

NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹793.6, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹790.5

As of the current data, the stock price of NELCO is 793.6. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.1 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:30:27 AM IST

NELCO share price Live :NELCO trading at ₹795, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹790.5

NELCO stock is currently priced at 795, representing a 0.57% increase in value. The net change for the stock is 4.5, indicating a positive movement.

Click here for NELCO Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:21:46 AM IST

NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of NELCO stock was 789.1 and the high price was 798.95.

16 Oct 2023, 09:58:06 AM IST

NELCO Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:49:25 AM IST

NELCO share price NSE Live :NELCO trading at ₹795.55, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹790.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of NELCO is 795.55. The percent change is 0.64, indicating a slight increase, and the net change is 5.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 09:14:03 AM IST

NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹790.55, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹790.5

The current data for NELCO stock shows that the price is 790.55. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in value. The net change is also very small at 0.05. Overall, the stock has experienced minimal movement.

16 Oct 2023, 08:00:27 AM IST

NELCO share price Live :NELCO closed at ₹795.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NELCO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1932. The closing price for the shares was 795.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App