NELCO share price Today Live Updates : NELCO closed today at ₹784, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹796

11 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

NELCO stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -1.51 %. The stock closed at 796 per share. The stock is currently trading at 784 per share. Investors should monitor NELCO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NELCOPremium
NELCO

On the last day, NELCO's stock opened at 790.55 and closed at 790.5. The stock's high for the day was 798.95, while the low was 775.5. The company has a market capitalization of 1811.71 crore. The 52-week high for NELCO's stock is 963.15, and the 52-week low is 487. The BSE volume for the day was 13,101 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:39:52 PM IST

NELCO share price Today :NELCO closed today at ₹784, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹796

Today, the closing price of NELCO stock was 784, which represents a decrease of 1.51% compared to the previous day. The net change in price was -12. Yesterday, the stock had closed at 796.

17 Oct 2023, 06:16:08 PM IST

NELCO share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Vindhya Telelink2303.3-23.7-1.022720.01296.852729.61
Avantel318.054.91.56343.358.82579.06
NELCO784.0-12.0-1.51907.0487.01788.89
Paramount Communications62.31.462.476.2115.71209.77
D Link India327.750.550.17364.95180.821163.67
17 Oct 2023, 05:41:39 PM IST

NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of NELCO stock today was 781.2 and the high price was 803.95.

17 Oct 2023, 03:26:06 PM IST

Nelco Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Nelco Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 486.15000 and a 52 week high price of 909.00000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:03:42 PM IST

NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹785.5, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹796

The current data for NELCO stock shows that the price is 785.5 with a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.5, suggesting a decline in the stock price by 10.5.

17 Oct 2023, 02:39:18 PM IST

NELCO share price Live :NELCO trading at ₹785.5, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹796

The current data of NELCO stock shows that the price is 785.5 with a percent change of -1.32 and a net change of -10.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.32% and has dropped by 10.5 points.

Click here for NELCO AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:30:01 PM IST

NELCO share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Vindhya Telelink2313.45-13.55-0.582720.01296.852741.64
Avantel318.855.71.82343.358.82585.55
NELCO783.95-12.05-1.51907.0487.01788.77
Paramount Communications62.01.161.9176.2115.71203.94
D Link India326.95-0.25-0.08364.95180.821160.83
17 Oct 2023, 02:13:34 PM IST

NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for NELCO stock is as follows: Today's low price: 782.25 Today's high price: 803.95

17 Oct 2023, 01:59:15 PM IST

NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹783.8, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹796

NELCO stock is currently priced at 783.8. It has experienced a decrease of 1.53% in its value, resulting in a net change of -12.2.

17 Oct 2023, 01:39:44 PM IST

NELCO share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days778.43
10 Days781.66
20 Days786.58
50 Days796.93
100 Days762.41
300 Days682.78
17 Oct 2023, 01:16:08 PM IST

NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for NELCO stock is 782.25 and the high price is 803.95.

17 Oct 2023, 01:05:15 PM IST

NELCO share price NSE Live :NELCO trading at ₹785.85, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹796

The current data shows that the stock price of NELCO is 785.85. There has been a percent change of -1.28, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by 10.15.

17 Oct 2023, 12:53:47 PM IST

NELCO Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:34:18 PM IST

NELCO share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Vindhya Telelink2318.75-8.25-0.352720.01296.852747.92
Avantel319.656.52.08343.358.82592.04
NELCO783.65-12.35-1.55907.0487.01788.09
Paramount Communications60.2-0.64-1.0576.2115.71168.99
D Link India326.85-0.35-0.11364.95180.821160.48
17 Oct 2023, 12:25:14 PM IST

NELCO share price Live :NELCO trading at ₹784.85, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹796

The current data for NELCO stock shows that the price is 784.85. There has been a 1.4% decrease in the price, resulting in a net change of -11.15.

Click here for NELCO Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 12:11:21 PM IST

NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of NELCO stock was 782.25, while the high price was 803.95.

17 Oct 2023, 11:22:57 AM IST

NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of NELCO reached a low of 785 and a high of 803.95 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:10:26 AM IST

NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹787, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹796

The current data of NELCO stock shows that the price is 787. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9, indicating a decrease of 9 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:31:24 AM IST

NELCO share price Live :NELCO trading at ₹789.3, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹796

The current data for NELCO stock shows that the price is 789.3, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -6.7. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.84% and a decrease of 6.7 points.

Click here for NELCO Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:11:21 AM IST

NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of NELCO stock was 789.5, while the high price reached 803.95.

17 Oct 2023, 09:59:46 AM IST

NELCO Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:40:17 AM IST

NELCO share price NSE Live :NELCO trading at ₹793.6, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹796

The current data for NELCO stock shows that the price is 793.6 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -2.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and the net change is a decrease of 2.4 units.

17 Oct 2023, 09:11:20 AM IST

NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹803.95, up 1% from yesterday's ₹796

The current price of NELCO stock is 803.95. It has experienced a 1% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 7.95.

17 Oct 2023, 08:15:13 AM IST

NELCO share price Live :NELCO closed at ₹790.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NELCO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,101. The closing price for the stock was 790.5.

