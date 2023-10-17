NELCO share price Today Live Updates : NELCO closed today at ₹784, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹796

On the last day, NELCO's stock opened at ₹790.55 and closed at ₹790.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹798.95, while the low was ₹775.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1811.71 crore. The 52-week high for NELCO's stock is ₹963.15, and the 52-week low is ₹487. The BSE volume for the day was 13,101 shares.
NELCO share price Today :NELCO closed today at ₹784, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹796
Today, the closing price of NELCO stock was ₹784, which represents a decrease of 1.51% compared to the previous day. The net change in price was -12. Yesterday, the stock had closed at ₹796.
NELCO share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Vindhya Telelink
|2303.3
|-23.7
|-1.02
|2720.0
|1296.85
|2729.61
|Avantel
|318.05
|4.9
|1.56
|343.3
|58.8
|2579.06
|NELCO
|784.0
|-12.0
|-1.51
|907.0
|487.0
|1788.89
|Paramount Communications
|62.3
|1.46
|2.4
|76.21
|15.7
|1209.77
|D Link India
|327.75
|0.55
|0.17
|364.95
|180.82
|1163.67
NELCO share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of NELCO stock today was ₹781.2 and the high price was ₹803.95.
Nelco Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Nelco Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 486.15000 and a 52 week high price of 909.00000.
NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹785.5, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹796
The current data for NELCO stock shows that the price is ₹785.5 with a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.5, suggesting a decline in the stock price by ₹10.5.
NELCO share price Live :NELCO trading at ₹785.5, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹796
The current data of NELCO stock shows that the price is ₹785.5 with a percent change of -1.32 and a net change of -10.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.32% and has dropped by 10.5 points.
NELCO share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high and low data for NELCO stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹782.25 Today's high price: ₹803.95
NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹783.8, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹796
NELCO stock is currently priced at ₹783.8. It has experienced a decrease of 1.53% in its value, resulting in a net change of -12.2.
NELCO share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|778.43
|10 Days
|781.66
|20 Days
|786.58
|50 Days
|796.93
|100 Days
|762.41
|300 Days
|682.78
NELCO share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for NELCO stock is ₹782.25 and the high price is ₹803.95.
NELCO share price NSE Live :NELCO trading at ₹785.85, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹796
The current data shows that the stock price of NELCO is ₹785.85. There has been a percent change of -1.28, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹10.15.
NELCO Live Updates
NELCO share price Live :NELCO trading at ₹784.85, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹796
The current data for NELCO stock shows that the price is ₹784.85. There has been a 1.4% decrease in the price, resulting in a net change of -11.15.
NELCO share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of NELCO stock was ₹782.25, while the high price was ₹803.95.
NELCO share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of NELCO reached a low of ₹785 and a high of ₹803.95 on the current day.
NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹787, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹796
The current data of NELCO stock shows that the price is ₹787. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9, indicating a decrease of 9 in the stock price.
NELCO share price Live :NELCO trading at ₹789.3, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹796
The current data for NELCO stock shows that the price is ₹789.3, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -6.7. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.84% and a decrease of 6.7 points.
NELCO share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of NELCO stock was ₹789.5, while the high price reached ₹803.95.
NELCO Live Updates
NELCO share price NSE Live :NELCO trading at ₹793.6, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹796
The current data for NELCO stock shows that the price is ₹793.6 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -2.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and the net change is a decrease of 2.4 units.
NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹803.95, up 1% from yesterday's ₹796
The current price of NELCO stock is ₹803.95. It has experienced a 1% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of ₹7.95.
NELCO share price Live :NELCO closed at ₹790.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for NELCO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,101. The closing price for the stock was ₹790.5.
