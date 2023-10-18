Hello User
NELCO share price Today Live Updates : NELCO closed today at 769.95, down -1.62% from yesterday's 782.6

12 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

NELCO stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.62 %. The stock closed at 782.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 769.95 per share. Investors should monitor NELCO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NELCO

On the last day, NELCO's open price was 803.95 and the close price was 796. The stock reached its high of 803.95 and the low of 781.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NELCO is 1788.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 907 and the 52-week low is 487. The BSE volume for NELCO was 7747 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST NELCO share price Today :NELCO closed today at ₹769.95, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹782.6

Today, the closing price of NELCO stock was 769.95, which represents a decrease of 1.62% compared to yesterday's closing price of 782.6. The net change in the stock price was -12.65.

18 Oct 2023, 06:21 PM IST NELCO share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Vindhya Telelink2276.0-21.25-0.932720.01296.852697.26
Avantel314.1-3.95-1.24343.358.82547.03
NELCO769.95-12.65-1.62907.0487.01756.83
Paramount Communications62.030.090.1576.2115.71204.52
D Link India328.350.350.11364.95180.821165.8
18 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

Today, NELCO stock reached a low price of 761.9 and a high price of 794.45.

18 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Nelco Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Nelco Ltd stock was recorded at 486.15000, while the 52 week high price reached 909.00000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:09 PM IST NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹784, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹796

The current data shows that the stock price of NELCO is 784. There has been a percent change of -1.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12, indicating a decrease of 12 points.

18 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST NELCO share price live: Stock Peers

18 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST NELCO share price update :NELCO trading at ₹784, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹796

The current data of NELCO stock shows that the price is 784, which represents a decrease of 1.51%. The net change is -12, indicating a decrease in the stock price by 12.

18 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

NELCO stock's low price for the day was 781.2, while the high price reached 803.95.

18 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹784, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹796

Based on the current data, the stock price of NELCO is 784. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.51%, resulting in a net change of -12.

18 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST NELCO share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days786.69
10 Days782.87
20 Days786.20
50 Days797.25
100 Days764.38
300 Days683.07
18 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of NELCO stock was 781.2, while the high price was 803.95.

18 Oct 2023, 01:09 PM IST NELCO share price NSE Live :NELCO trading at ₹784, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹796

The current data for NELCO stock shows that the price is 784, with a percent change of -1.51. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.51% compared to the previous value. The net change is -12, which means that the stock has decreased by 12 points in value. Overall, the data suggests that NELCO stock has experienced a slight decline in price.

18 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST NELCO Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹784, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹796

NELCO stock is currently trading at a price of 784. It has experienced a percent change of -1.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -12. This suggests that the stock has decreased by 12 points.

18 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST NELCO share price live: Stock Peers

18 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

NELCO stock's low price for the day was 781.2 and the high price was 803.95.

18 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST NELCO share price NSE Live :NELCO trading at ₹784, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹796

The current data shows that the stock price of NELCO is 784. There has been a percent change of -1.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12, suggesting a decrease of 12 units.

18 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST NELCO share price live: Stock Peers

18 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST NELCO share price Live :NELCO trading at ₹784, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹796

The current data of NELCO stock shows that the price is 784, with a percent change of -1.51 and a net change of -12. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.51% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of 12 points.

Click here for NELCO Dividend

18 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

The NELCO stock reached a low of 781.2 and a high of 803.95 today.

18 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST NELCO share price live: Stock Peers

18 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹784, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹796

The current data of NELCO stock shows that the price is 784, which represents a decrease of 1.51%. The net change is -12, indicating a decrease in value.

18 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

NELCO stock reached a low of 781.2 and a high of 803.95 today.

18 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST NELCO Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST NELCO share price update :NELCO trading at ₹784, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹796

The current data of NELCO stock shows that the price of the stock is 784. There has been a percent change of -1.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12, suggesting a decrease of 12 points in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST NELCO share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.82%
3 Months-4.34%
6 Months43.13%
YTD9.92%
1 Year-9.9%
18 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹784, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹796

Based on the current data, the stock price of NELCO is 784. There has been a 1.51% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -12.

18 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST NELCO share price Live :NELCO closed at ₹796 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NELCO on the BSE, there were a total of 7747 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 796.

