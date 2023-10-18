NELCO share price Today Live Updates : NELCO closed today at 769.95, down -1.62% from yesterday's 782.6

On the last day, NELCO's open price was ₹803.95 and the close price was ₹796. The stock reached its high of ₹803.95 and the low of ₹781.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NELCO is ₹1788.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹907 and the 52-week low is ₹487. The BSE volume for NELCO was 7747 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of NELCO stock was ₹769.95, which represents a decrease of 1.62% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹782.6. The net change in the stock price was -12.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Vindhya Telelink
|2276.0
|-21.25
|-0.93
|2720.0
|1296.85
|2697.26
|Avantel
|314.1
|-3.95
|-1.24
|343.3
|58.8
|2547.03
|NELCO
|769.95
|-12.65
|-1.62
|907.0
|487.0
|1756.83
|Paramount Communications
|62.03
|0.09
|0.15
|76.21
|15.7
|1204.52
|D Link India
|328.35
|0.35
|0.11
|364.95
|180.82
|1165.8
Today, NELCO stock reached a low price of ₹761.9 and a high price of ₹794.45.
The 52 week low price for Nelco Ltd stock was recorded at 486.15000, while the 52 week high price reached 909.00000.
The current data shows that the stock price of NELCO is ₹784. There has been a percent change of -1.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12, indicating a decrease of 12 points.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|786.69
|10 Days
|782.87
|20 Days
|786.20
|50 Days
|797.25
|100 Days
|764.38
|300 Days
|683.07
Click here for NELCO Dividend
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.82%
|3 Months
|-4.34%
|6 Months
|43.13%
|YTD
|9.92%
|1 Year
|-9.9%
On the last day of trading for NELCO on the BSE, there were a total of 7747 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹796.
