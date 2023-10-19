Hello User
NELCO share price Today Live Updates : NELCO's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NELCO stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 767.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 769.95 per share. Investors should monitor NELCO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NELCO

On the last day of trading, NELCO opened at a price of 782 and closed at 782.6. The stock reached a high of 794.45 and a low of 761.9. The market capitalization of NELCO is currently 1756.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 907 and the 52-week low is 487. The BSE volume for NELCO was 18,433 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST NELCO share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of NELCO stock today was 756.3, while the high price was 775.

19 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST NELCO Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST NELCO share price update :NELCO trading at ₹769.95, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹767.65

The current stock price of NELCO is 769.95 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.3% or 2.3 points.

19 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST NELCO share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.1%
3 Months-8.27%
6 Months41.61%
YTD7.85%
1 Year-12.44%
19 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST NELCO share price Today :NELCO trading at ₹770.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹767.65

The current data of NELCO stock shows that the stock price is 770.55 with a percent change of 0.38. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, which means the stock price has increased by 2.9 points. Overall, the current data suggests a positive trend for NELCO stock.

19 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST NELCO share price Live :NELCO closed at ₹782.6 on last trading day

On the last day of NELCO trading on the BSE, there were a total of 18,433 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 782.6.

