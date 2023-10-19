NELCO share price Today Live Updates : NELCO's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, NELCO opened at a price of ₹782 and closed at ₹782.6. The stock reached a high of ₹794.45 and a low of ₹761.9. The market capitalization of NELCO is currently ₹1756.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹907 and the 52-week low is ₹487. The BSE volume for NELCO was 18,433 shares.
The low price of NELCO stock today was ₹756.3, while the high price was ₹775.
The current stock price of NELCO is ₹769.95 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.3% or 2.3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.1%
|3 Months
|-8.27%
|6 Months
|41.61%
|YTD
|7.85%
|1 Year
|-12.44%
The current data of NELCO stock shows that the stock price is ₹770.55 with a percent change of 0.38. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, which means the stock price has increased by 2.9 points. Overall, the current data suggests a positive trend for NELCO stock.
On the last day of NELCO trading on the BSE, there were a total of 18,433 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹782.6.
