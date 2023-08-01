Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stocks decline in today's trading session

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,561.05 and closed at ₹22,560.75. The highest price for the day was ₹22,634, while the lowest price was ₹22,459.25. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹2,17,128.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390, and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. On the BSE, a total of 288 shares of Nestle India were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nestle India's stock price is currently at ₹22,519.3, showing a percentage change of -0.18%. The net change in the stock price is -41.45.
The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22,510.2 with a percent change of -0.22. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.22% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -50.55, indicating a decrease of ₹50.55 in the stock price.
On the last trading day, Nestle India had a volume of 288 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹22,560.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!