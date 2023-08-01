Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stocks decline in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 22560.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22519.3 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 22,561.05 and closed at 22,560.75. The highest price for the day was 22,634, while the lowest price was 22,459.25. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 2,17,128.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390, and the 52-week low is 17,888. On the BSE, a total of 288 shares of Nestle India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22519.3, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹22560.75

Nestle India's stock price is currently at 22,519.3, showing a percentage change of -0.18%. The net change in the stock price is -41.45.

01 Aug 2023, 11:01 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22510.2, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹22560.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22,510.2 with a percent change of -0.22. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.22% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -50.55, indicating a decrease of 50.55 in the stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 10:59 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22560.75 yesterday

On the last trading day, Nestle India had a volume of 288 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 22,560.75.

