Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
LIVE UPDATES

Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 22196.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21965 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle IndPremium
Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 22,200 and closed at 22,196.75. The stock reached a high of 22,288.75 and a low of 21,678. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 211,777.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. A total of 1,505 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:11:12 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22196.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 1505 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 22,196.75.

