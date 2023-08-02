Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

Hello User
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 22560.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22615.05 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at a price of 22561.05 and closed at 22560.75. The stock's high for the day was 22694.45, while the low was 22418.35. The company's market capitalization is 218044.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23390, while the 52-week low is 17888. The stock had a BSE volume of 1153 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

