Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 03 Aug 2023, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 22615.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22875 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at a price of 22,615.1 and closed at 22,615.05. The stock reached a high of 22,936.25 and a low of 22,510. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 220,550.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 2,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22615.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2826. The closing price for the shares was 22615.05.

