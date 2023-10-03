Hello User
Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 22522.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22458.45 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

The opening price of Nestle India on the last day was 22,522.55, and the closing price was 22,522.50. The stock reached a high of 22,690 and a low of 22,428.80 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 2,16,534.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 23,390, and the 52-week low is 17,888. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,082.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22522.5 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Nestle Ind on the last day was 1082 shares. The closing price for the stock was 22522.5.

