LIVE UPDATES

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Soars in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 22460.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22629.85 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle IndPremium
Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, the open price of Nestle India was 22,850 and the close price was 22,875. The stock had a high of 22,850 and a low of 22,396.6. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 216,164.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,704 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:45:13 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22629.85, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹22460.1

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22629.85, with a net change of 169.75 and a percent change of 0.76. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.76% from its previous value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:34:09 AM IST

Nestle Ind Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:34:03 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22650, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹22460.1

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22,650, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 189.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.85% or 189.9 points.

04 Aug 2023, 09:22:46 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22630.55, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹22460.1

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,630.55, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 170.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive change of 170.45.

04 Aug 2023, 09:03:58 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22420.05, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹22875

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22420.05. There has been a percent change of -1.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -454.95, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 454.95.

04 Aug 2023, 08:13:29 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22875 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a volume of 1704 shares and closed at a price of 22875.

