Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of Nestle India was ₹22,850 and the close price was ₹22,875. The stock had a high of ₹22,850 and a low of ₹22,396.6. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹216,164.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,704 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22629.85, with a net change of 169.75 and a percent change of 0.76.
The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22,650, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 189.9.
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22,630.55, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 170.45.
The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22420.05. There has been a percent change of -1.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -454.95.
