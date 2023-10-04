Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 22493.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22349.95 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 22,493.15 and closed at 22,493.25. The highest point during the day was 22,578.8, while the lowest point was 22,260.85. The company has a market capitalization of 215,488.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390, and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 1,156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22349.95, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹22493.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle India is 22349.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -143.3, also reflecting a decrease.

04 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22493.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle Ind on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1156. The closing price for the stock was 22,493.25.

