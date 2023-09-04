comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 21904.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21821.75 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle IndPremium
Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's open price was 22,000.1 and the close price was 21,991.8. The stock reached a high of 22,100 and a low of 21,854.35. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 211,487.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. A total of 1,058 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:08:13 AM IST

Nestle Ind September futures opened at 21900.3 as against previous close of 21968.8

Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 21824. The bid price is slightly higher at 21909.55, while the offer price is 21919.4. The bid and offer quantities stand at 40 each. The open interest for this stock is 331120.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:03:35 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹21821.75, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹21904.5

Nestle India stock is currently priced at 21,821.75. It has experienced a decrease of -0.38% in its value, resulting in a net change of -82.75.

04 Sep 2023, 09:44:24 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹21822.55, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹21904.5

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 21822.55, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -81.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% or 81.95.

04 Sep 2023, 09:34:58 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.23%
3 Months-4.91%
6 Months18.78%
YTD11.78%
1 Year11.06%
04 Sep 2023, 09:32:44 AM IST

Nestle Ind Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:00:06 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹21935, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹21991.8

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 21935 with a net change of -56.8, representing a percent change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Sep 2023, 08:25:37 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹21991.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 1058 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 21,991.8.

