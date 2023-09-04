Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's open price was ₹22,000.1 and the close price was ₹21,991.8. The stock reached a high of ₹22,100 and a low of ₹21,854.35. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹211,487.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. A total of 1,058 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.