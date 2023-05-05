Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint
Nestle IndPremium
Nestle Ind

Nestle India's opening price for the current session was 21680.05. The high point for the session was 21996.15, while the low point was 21650.

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 21680.05 and closed at 21865.2. The stock's high for the day was 21996.15 and its low was 21650. Nestle India's market capitalisation was 209,222.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 22099.95 and its 52-week low was 16000. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1165 shares were traded.

05 May 2023, 08:00:22 AM IST

Nestle Ind trading at ₹21700, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹21865.2

On the last day of trading, Nestle Ind BSE had a volume of 1165 shares and closed at a price of 21865.2.

