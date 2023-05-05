Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹21680.05 and closed at ₹21865.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹21996.15 and its low was ₹21650. Nestle India's market capitalisation was ₹209,222.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹22099.95 and its 52-week low was ₹16000. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1165 shares were traded.