Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹21680.05 and closed at ₹21865.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹21996.15 and its low was ₹21650. Nestle India's market capitalisation was ₹209,222.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹22099.95 and its 52-week low was ₹16000. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1165 shares were traded.
05 May 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Nestle Ind trading at ₹21700, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹21865.2
On the last day of trading, Nestle Ind BSE had a volume of 1165 shares and closed at a price of ₹21865.2.