Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 2.91 %. The stock closed at 22338.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22988.65 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nestle India was 22,899.9, while the close price was 22,338.15. The stock reached a high of 23,333.65 and a low of 22,551.7. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently 221,646.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 8,506 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22338.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a volume of 8,506 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 22,338.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.