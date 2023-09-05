Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹21,915.55 and closed at ₹21,904.5. The stock reached a high of ₹21,977.45 and a low of ₹21,650. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently ₹209,530.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. A total of 743 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹21904.5 on last trading day
