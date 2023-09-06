Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 21954.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21947.15 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nestle Ind was 21,779.95 and the close price was 21,737.75. The stock had a high of 21,991.35 and a low of 21,779.95. The market capitalization of Nestle Ind is 211,632.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the stock was 819 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹21947.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹21954.75

The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is 21947.15 with a percent change of -0.03. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.6, which means that the stock price decreased by 7.6 points.

06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.49%
3 Months-3.45%
6 Months18.58%
YTD11.98%
1 Year13.99%
06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹21950, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹21737.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 21950, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 212.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.98% in value and has gained 212.25 points.

06 Sep 2023, 08:32 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹21737.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle Ind on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 819. The closing price for the stock was 21,737.75.

