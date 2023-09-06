Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nestle Ind was ₹21,779.95 and the close price was ₹21,737.75. The stock had a high of ₹21,991.35 and a low of ₹21,779.95. The market capitalization of Nestle Ind is ₹211,632.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the stock was 819 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.