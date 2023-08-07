Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

The opening price of Nestle India on the last day was ₹22,461.05, while the closing price was ₹22,460.10. The stock reached a high of ₹22,679.50 and a low of ₹22,416.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹2,16,535.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390, and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 1,172 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22277.55, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹22460.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22277.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.81%, resulting in a net change of -183. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22242.35, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹22460.55 The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22242.35 with a net change of -218.2 and a percent change of -0.97. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.97% or a decrease of ₹218.2. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22333.15, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹22460.55 As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22333.15. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -127.4, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹127.4. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22299.65, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹22460.55 As of the current data, Nestle India's stock price is ₹22,299.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -160.9, suggesting a decline in the stock's value. Click here for Nestle Ind Profit Loss Share Via

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22351.1, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹22460.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22351.1, with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -109.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.49% or ₹109.45. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22468.5, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹22460.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22468.5 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 7.95. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22458.5, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹22460.1 The current data of Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is ₹22458.5 with a percent change of -0.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.01%. The net change is -1.6, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 1.6 points. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22460.1 yesterday On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 1172 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹22460.1. Share Via