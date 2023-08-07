Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:35 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 22460.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22277.55 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

The opening price of Nestle India on the last day was 22,461.05, while the closing price was 22,460.10. The stock reached a high of 22,679.50 and a low of 22,416.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 2,16,535.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390, and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 1,172 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:35 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22277.55, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹22460.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22277.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.81%, resulting in a net change of -183.

07 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22242.35, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹22460.55

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22242.35 with a net change of -218.2 and a percent change of -0.97. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.97% or a decrease of 218.2.

07 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22333.15, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹22460.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 22333.15. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -127.4, which means that the stock price has decreased by 127.4.

07 Aug 2023, 09:51 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22299.65, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹22460.55

As of the current data, Nestle India's stock price is 22,299.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -160.9, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22351.1, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹22460.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22351.1, with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -109.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.49% or 109.45.

07 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22468.5, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹22460.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22468.5 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 7.95.

07 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22458.5, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹22460.1

The current data of Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is 22458.5 with a percent change of -0.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.01%. The net change is -1.6, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 1.6 points.

07 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22460.1 yesterday

On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 1172 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 22460.1.

