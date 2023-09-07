Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 21954.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22000 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading for Nestle India, the open price was 21,954.5 and the close price was 21,954.75. The stock reached a high of 22,100 and a low of 21,776.1. The market capitalization of the company is 212,114.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 1,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22000, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹21954.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22000, with a net change of 45.25 and a percent change of 0.21. This means that the stock price has increased by 45.25 points or 0.21% compared to the previous trading session.

07 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹21954.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle Ind on the BSE, a total of 1823 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 21954.75.

