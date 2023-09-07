Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading for Nestle India, the open price was ₹21,954.5 and the close price was ₹21,954.75. The stock reached a high of ₹22,100 and a low of ₹21,776.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹212,114.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 1,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.