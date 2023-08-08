Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

Nestle India's stock opened at ₹22,450 and closed at ₹22,460.55. The stock reached a high of ₹22,535 and a low of ₹22,150. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹216,212.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.