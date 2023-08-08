comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 22460.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22425 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle IndPremium
Nestle Ind

Nestle India's stock opened at 22,450 and closed at 22,460.55. The stock reached a high of 22,535 and a low of 22,150. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 216,212.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:03:13 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22460.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1816. The closing price of the shares was 22460.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout