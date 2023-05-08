Nestle Ind sees stock surge in positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹22000.05 and closed at ₹22008.65, with a high of ₹22295.95 and low of ₹22000.05. The company's market capitalization was recorded at ₹213325.07451438002 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹22099.95 and a 52-week low of ₹16000.0. The BSE volume for the day was 485 shares.

Nestle Ind trading at ₹22130.95, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹22008.65 As of the current data, Nestle Ind stock is trading at a price of ₹22130.95, with a net change of 122.3 and a percent change of 0.56. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.56% from the previous day's closing price, resulting in a net change of ₹122.3. Overall, Nestle Ind stock appears to be performing well in the market.

Nestle Ind closed at ₹22008.65 yesterday On the last day of trading for Nestle India on BSE, a total of 495 shares were traded at a closing price of ₹22008.65.