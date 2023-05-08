Hello User
Nestle Ind sees stock surge in positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:21 AM IST Livemint
Nestle Ind

The opening price of Nestle India was 22000.05, with a high of 22295.95 and a low of 22000.05 based on current session data.

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 22000.05 and closed at 22008.65, with a high of 22295.95 and low of 22000.05. The company's market capitalization was recorded at 213325.07451438002 crore, with a 52-week high of 22099.95 and a 52-week low of 16000.0. The BSE volume for the day was 485 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:21 AM IST Nestle Ind trading at ₹22130.95, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹22008.65

As of the current data, Nestle Ind stock is trading at a price of 22130.95, with a net change of 122.3 and a percent change of 0.56. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.56% from the previous day's closing price, resulting in a net change of 122.3. Overall, Nestle Ind stock appears to be performing well in the market.

08 May 2023, 11:14 AM IST Nestle Ind trading at ₹22114, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹22008.65

As of the current data, Nestle India's stock price is 22114 with a net change of 105.35 and a percent change of 0.48. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in its value.

08 May 2023, 10:49 AM IST Nestle Ind trading at ₹22177.1, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹22008.65

As of the latest data, Nestle India's stock price is at 22177.1, with a net change of 168.45 and a percent change of 0.77. This suggests a slight increase in the stock value, indicating a positive trend for the company in the stock market.

08 May 2023, 10:30 AM IST Nestle Ind closed at ₹22008.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on BSE, a total of 495 shares were traded at a closing price of 22008.65.

