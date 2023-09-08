Hello User
Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 21988.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21902 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nestle India was 21,999.95, while the close price was slightly lower at 21,988.4. The stock reached a high of 21,999.95 and a low of 21,840.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently at 211,169.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390, while the 52-week low is 17,888. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 247.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

