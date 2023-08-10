comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 09 2023 15:58:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.15 1.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.8 2.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.6 1.36%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,394.3 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 417.65 0.26%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 22224.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22182 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle IndPremium
Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's open price was 22,224.5, and it closed at the same price. The high for the day was 22,349.2, while the low was 22,173.8. The company's market capitalization is 213,869.34 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 23,390 and a low of 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 414 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:02:50 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22224.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Nestle Ind on the BSE, a total of 414 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 22,224.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout