Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the opening price of Nestle Ind was ₹22,206.9 and the closing price was also ₹22,206.9. The stock reached its highest point of ₹22,206.9 and the lowest point of ₹21,900. The market capitalization of Nestle Ind is ₹2,12,230.27 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 924 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22002.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹22002.8 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22002.9 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable, with a small increase of 0.1. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹21955.65, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹22002.8 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹21955.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -47.15, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹47.15. Click here for Nestle Ind Profit Loss Share Via

Nestle Ind Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.16% 3 Months -5.89% 6 Months 15.73% YTD 12.16% 1 Year 11.23% Share Via

Nestle Ind August futures opened at 21992.5 as against previous close of 22071.25 Nestle India's spot price is currently at 21919.95 with a bid price of 21953.2 and an offer price of 21972.6. The offer quantity stands at 120 while the bid quantity is at 40. The open interest for Nestle India is recorded at 291760.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22012, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹22206.9 The current price of Nestle India stock is ₹22,012. The stock has decreased by 0.88% or ₹194.9. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22206.9 yesterday On the last day of trading, Nestle India recorded a volume of 924 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's shares stood at ₹22,206.9. Share Via