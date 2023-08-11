Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 11 Aug 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 22002.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22002.9 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day, the opening price of Nestle Ind was 22,206.9 and the closing price was also 22,206.9. The stock reached its highest point of 22,206.9 and the lowest point of 21,900. The market capitalization of Nestle Ind is 2,12,230.27 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22002.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹22002.8

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22002.9 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable, with a small increase of 0.1.

11 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹21955.65, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹22002.8

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 21955.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -47.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 47.15.

Click here for Nestle Ind Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Nestle Ind Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.16%
3 Months-5.89%
6 Months15.73%
YTD12.16%
1 Year11.23%
11 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Nestle Ind August futures opened at 21992.5 as against previous close of 22071.25

Nestle India's spot price is currently at 21919.95 with a bid price of 21953.2 and an offer price of 21972.6. The offer quantity stands at 120 while the bid quantity is at 40. The open interest for Nestle India is recorded at 291760.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22012, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹22206.9

The current price of Nestle India stock is 22,012. The stock has decreased by 0.88% or 194.9.

11 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22206.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Nestle India recorded a volume of 924 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's shares stood at 22,206.9.

