Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind closed today at 22930, up 1.56% from yesterday's 22578.55
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind closed today at ₹22930, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 22578.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22930 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle IndPremium
Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 22,880.05 and closed at 22,882.2. The stock reached a high of 23,028.1 and a low of 22,550.4. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently 2,18,091.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,388.95 and the 52-week low is 17,720. The BSE volume for the day was 993 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:04:25 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind closed today at ₹22930, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

Today, the closing price of Nestle India's stock was 22,930, which represents a percent change of 1.56. This translates to a net change of 351.45 compared to yesterday's closing price of 22,578.55.

11 Jul 2023, 03:15:47 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22836.55, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22836.55. There has been a 1.14% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 258.

11 Jul 2023, 03:06:11 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22795.1, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22795.1 with a net change of 216.55 and a percent change of 0.96.

11 Jul 2023, 02:47:31 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22707, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

11 Jul 2023, 02:35:51 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22720.6, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22720.6, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 142.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.63% and the price has increased by 142.05.

11 Jul 2023, 02:15:49 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22743.7, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

Nestle India's stock price is currently 22743.7, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 165.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 02:04:43 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22739.8, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

Nestle India stock is currently priced at 22,739.8, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 161.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:48:09 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22713.8, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Nestle India is 22,713.8. The stock has experienced a 0.6% increase, resulting in a net change of 135.25.

11 Jul 2023, 01:30:06 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22730, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22,730. It has experienced a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 151.45, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 01:15:09 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22739.7, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

Nestle India's stock price is currently at 22,739.7, with a 0.71% increase in the value. This represents a net change of 161.15.

11 Jul 2023, 01:06:06 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22745.65, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22745.65. It has experienced a 0.74% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 167.1.

11 Jul 2023, 12:50:15 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22742.8, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22742.8 with a percent change of 0.73. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.73% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 164.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 12:39:30 PM IST

11 Jul 2023, 12:36:55 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22773.8, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22773.8 with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 195.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.86% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 195.25.

11 Jul 2023, 12:18:52 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22826.2, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22826.2 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 247.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.1% and the net change in price is 247.65.

11 Jul 2023, 12:09:00 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22826.2, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22826.2. There has been a 1.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 247.65.

11 Jul 2023, 11:48:10 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22764.05, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 22764.05. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 185.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 11:35:32 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22777.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle India is 22777.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 198.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 11:22:43 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22821, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22821, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 242.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.07% and the net change is 242.45.

11 Jul 2023, 11:02:49 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22842.25, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,842.25 with a percentage change of 1.17 and a net change of 263.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.17% or 263.7.

11 Jul 2023, 10:49:15 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22808.2, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,808.2 with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 229.65.

11 Jul 2023, 10:33:53 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22773.7, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22773.7 with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 195.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.86% or 195.15.

11 Jul 2023, 10:19:55 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22780.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

According to the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 22780.75. It has experienced a 0.9% percent change, with a net change of 202.2.

11 Jul 2023, 10:03:41 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22815.35, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22,815.35, which represents a 1.05 percent increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 236.8.

11 Jul 2023, 09:50:01 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22844, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22844 with a percent change of 1.18. This means that the stock has increased by 1.18% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 265.45, indicating that the stock has gained 265.45 in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:35:25 AM IST

11 Jul 2023, 09:33:35 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22733.35, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 22733.35. There has been a 0.69% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 154.8.

11 Jul 2023, 09:15:47 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22591.7, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22591.7 with a percent change of 0.06. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.06% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 13.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:02:52 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22619.9, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹22882.2

The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is 22619.9. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock is -262.3, suggesting a decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 08:03:00 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22882.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 993 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 22,882.2.

