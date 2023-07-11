Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind closed today at ₹22930, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,880.05 and closed at ₹22,882.2. The stock reached a high of ₹23,028.1 and a low of ₹22,550.4. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently ₹2,18,091.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,388.95 and the 52-week low is ₹17,720. The BSE volume for the day was 993 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind closed today at ₹22930, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 Today, the closing price of Nestle India's stock was ₹22,930, which represents a percent change of 1.56. This translates to a net change of ₹351.45 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹22,578.55. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22836.55, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22836.55. There has been a 1.14% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹258. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22795.1, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22795.1 with a net change of 216.55 and a percent change of 0.96. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22707, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 Share Via

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22720.6, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22720.6, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 142.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.63% and the price has increased by ₹142.05. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22743.7, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 Nestle India's stock price is currently ₹22743.7, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 165.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22739.8, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 Nestle India stock is currently priced at ₹22,739.8, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 161.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22713.8, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 Based on the current data, the stock price of Nestle India is ₹22,713.8. The stock has experienced a 0.6% increase, resulting in a net change of ₹135.25. Click here for Nestle Ind Board Meetings Share Via

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22730, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22,730. It has experienced a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 151.45, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22739.7, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 Nestle India's stock price is currently at ₹22,739.7, with a 0.71% increase in the value. This represents a net change of ₹161.15. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22745.65, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22745.65. It has experienced a 0.74% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 167.1. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22742.8, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22742.8 with a percent change of 0.73. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.73% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹164.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Click here for Nestle Ind AGM Share Via

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22773.8, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22773.8 with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 195.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.86% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 195.25. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22826.2, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22826.2 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 247.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.1% and the net change in price is 247.65. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22826.2, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22826.2. There has been a 1.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 247.65. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22764.05, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22764.05. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 185.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Click here for Nestle Ind News Share Via

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22777.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle India is ₹22777.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 198.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22821, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22821, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 242.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.07% and the net change is ₹242.45. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22842.25, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22,842.25 with a percentage change of 1.17 and a net change of 263.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.17% or ₹263.7. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22808.2, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22,808.2 with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 229.65. Click here for Nestle Ind Dividend Share Via

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22773.7, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22773.7 with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 195.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.86% or ₹195.15. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22780.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 According to the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22780.75. It has experienced a 0.9% percent change, with a net change of 202.2. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22815.35, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22,815.35, which represents a 1.05 percent increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹236.8. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22844, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22844 with a percent change of 1.18. This means that the stock has increased by 1.18% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 265.45, indicating that the stock has gained ₹265.45 in value. Click here for Nestle Ind Profit Loss Share Via

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22733.35, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22733.35. There has been a 0.69% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 154.8. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22591.7, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹22578.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22591.7 with a percent change of 0.06. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.06% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 13.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22619.9, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹22882.2 The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is ₹22619.9. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock is -262.3, suggesting a decline in value. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22882.2 yesterday On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 993 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹22,882.2. Share Via