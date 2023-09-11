Hello User
Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 21896.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21906.55 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 21,902.05 and closed at 21,896.15. The highest price recorded during the day was 21,936.35, while the lowest price was 21,807.85. The market capitalization of the company is 211,213.57 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 23,390, and the lowest price was 17,888. The stock had a trading volume of 690 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹21896.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, there were 690 shares traded with a closing price of 21,896.15.

