Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind closed today at 23000.05, up 0.39% from yesterday's 22909.75

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 22909.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23000.05 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 22,560.05 and closed at 22,578.55. The stock experienced a high of 22,965.65 and a low of 22,552.60. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 2,21,081.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,388.95 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:13 PM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind closed today at ₹23000.05, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The closing price of Nestle Ind stock today was 23000.05, showing a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 90.3 compared to the previous day's closing price of 22909.75.

12 Jul 2023, 03:21 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23096.9, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

Nestle India's stock price is currently at 23096.9, representing a 0.82% increase in value. The net change in price is 187.15.

12 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23044.4, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23044.4 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 134.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.59% or 134.65.

Click here for Nestle Ind Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:52 PM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23054.65, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

As of the most recent data, the stock price of Nestle India is 23054.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.63, with a net change of 144.9.

12 Jul 2023, 02:34 PM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23006.45, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23006.45 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 96.7. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.42% or 96.7 points.

12 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22985.35, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 22,985.35. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock price, representing a net change of 75.6.

12 Jul 2023, 02:09 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22992.85, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current data of Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is 22992.85 with a percent change of 0.36. This means that the stock has increased by 0.36% compared to the previous day. The net change is 83.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 83.1 in value.

Click here for Nestle Ind Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:46 PM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22971.2, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,971.2. The stock has seen a 0.27% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 61.45.

12 Jul 2023, 01:33 PM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22970, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22970 with a percent change of 0.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 60.25, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount.

12 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22959.5, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22959.5. There has been a 0.22% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 49.75.

12 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22883.7, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,883.7. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.11. The net change in the stock price is -26.05.

Click here for Nestle Ind AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22887.45, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is 22887.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.1%, resulting in a net change of -22.3.

12 Jul 2023, 12:23 PM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22903.25, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22903.25. It has experienced a slight decrease in value with a percent change of -0.03. The net change is -6.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price by 6.5 points.

12 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22895.1, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,895.1. There has been a percent change of -0.06, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.65, suggesting a decrease of 14.65 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22879.95, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22879.95. It has experienced a decrease in value with a percent change of -0.13. The net change in the stock price is -29.8.

Click here for Nestle Ind News

12 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22976, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current price of Nestle Ind stock is 22,976 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 66.25.

12 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22926.35, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,926.35 with a net change of 16.6. This represents a percent change of 0.07.

12 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22989.4, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

Nestle India's stock price is currently 22,989.4, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 79.65.

12 Jul 2023, 10:53 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22988.15, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,988.15. The percent change in the stock price is 0.34% and the net change is 78.4.

Click here for Nestle Ind Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22960, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,960. There has been a slight increase in the stock price of 0.22% or 50.25.

12 Jul 2023, 10:19 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22943.5, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,943.5. The stock has experienced a 0.15 percent change, resulting in a net change of 33.75.

12 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22980, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22980, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 70.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase of 0.31% or 70.25.

12 Jul 2023, 09:56 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22880.7, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22880.7. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.13% in its value, resulting in a net change of -29.05.

Click here for Nestle Ind Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22835.95, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The stock price of Nestle Ind is currently at 22,835.95, with a percent change of -0.32. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -73.8, suggesting a decrease of 73.8 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22863.5, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,863.5. It has experienced a percent change of -0.2, resulting in a net change of -46.25.

12 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22930, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹22578.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22,930 with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 351.45.

12 Jul 2023, 08:02 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22578.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a volume of 1128 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 22,578.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.