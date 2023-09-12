Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹21,900.05 and closed at ₹21,877.6. The stock reached a high of ₹22,185.8 and a low of ₹21,880. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹2,13,368.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The total BSE volume for Nestle India was 1,479 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22130.05. It has experienced a percent change of 1.15, which corresponds to a net change of 252.45.
On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1479. The closing price of the shares was ₹21877.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!