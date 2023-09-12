Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 21877.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22130.05 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 21,900.05 and closed at 21,877.6. The stock reached a high of 22,185.8 and a low of 21,880. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 2,13,368.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The total BSE volume for Nestle India was 1,479 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22130.05, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹21877.6

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22130.05. It has experienced a percent change of 1.15, which corresponds to a net change of 252.45.

12 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹21877.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1479. The closing price of the shares was 21877.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.