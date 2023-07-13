Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind closed today at 22911.2, down -0.63% from yesterday's 23056

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 23056 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22911.2 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 22,960 and closed at 22,909.75. The stock had a high of 23,096.9 and a low of 22,811.45. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 2,21,756.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,388.95 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,231 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind closed today at ₹22911.2, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹23056

Today's closing price for Nestle India stock is 22,911.2, which represents a decrease of 0.63% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -144.8. Yesterday's closing price was 23,056.

13 Jul 2023, 03:19 PM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22825.7, down -1% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22825.7, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -230.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1% and the net change is -230.3.

13 Jul 2023, 03:06 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22797.45, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹23056

As of the latest data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 22797.45. It has experienced a decrease of -1.12% or -258.55 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:51 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22811.05, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22,811.05. The stock has experienced a 1.06% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of - 244.95.

13 Jul 2023, 02:37 PM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22845.55, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the price is 22845.55, with a percent change of -0.91. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -210.45, further suggesting a downward movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22817.1, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22817.1, which represents a decrease of 1.04% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -238.9. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:05 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22900, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current price of Nestle India stock is 22,900. There has been a decrease of 0.68% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -156.

13 Jul 2023, 01:50 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22909.85, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current data for Nestle India stock shows that the stock price is 22909.85. There has been a 0.63% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -146.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:35 PM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22890.15, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,890.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.72, resulting in a net change of -165.85.

13 Jul 2023, 01:21 PM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22917.15, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22917.15, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -138.85. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.6% and has lost 138.85.

13 Jul 2023, 01:04 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22917.75, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22,917.75, with a net change of -138.25 and a percent change of -0.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 138.25 rupees, or 0.6%, from its previous value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22917.15, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,917.15. There has been a decline of -0.6% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -138.85.

13 Jul 2023, 12:38 PM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22917.7, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹23056

As of the current data, Nestle Ind stock has a price of 22917.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -138.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

13 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22944.1, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹23056

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 22944.1. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -111.9.

13 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22940.5, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,940.5, with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -115.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% and the value has decreased by 115.5.

13 Jul 2023, 11:53 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22937.9, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current data shows that the stock price of Nestle Ind is 22937.9. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -118.1, suggesting a decrease of 118.1 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22949, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22,949, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -107. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% or 107.

13 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23033.8, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the price is 23033.8. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -22.2, indicating a decrease of 22.2 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23095.6, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23095.6. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 39.6.

13 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23064.7, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23064.7 with a percent change of 0.04. This means that the stock has increased by 0.04% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 8.7, indicating a slight positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22995.5, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹23056

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 22995.5. This represents a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -60.5.

13 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22974.05, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹23056

The current data for Nestle India stock shows that the stock price is 22,974.05, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -81.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and the net change is a decrease of 81.95.

13 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23000.05, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹22909.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 23000.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 90.3, suggesting a positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22909.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Nestle India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1231 shares. The closing price for the day was 22,909.75.

