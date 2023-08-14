Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind shares soar on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹21850 and closed at ₹21829.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹21899.95, while the low was ₹21725. The company has a market capitalization of ₹210043.57 crore. The 52-week high for Nestle India is ₹23390, and the 52-week low is ₹17888. On the BSE, a total of 66 shares of Nestle India were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is ₹21855.25 with a percent change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 25.75, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹25.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.73%
|3 Months
|-4.83%
|6 Months
|14.82%
|YTD
|11.41%
|1 Year
|10.99%
On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a trading volume of 66 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Nestle India's stock was ₹21,829.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!