Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind shares soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 14 Aug 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 21829.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21855.25 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 21850 and closed at 21829.5. The stock's high for the day was 21899.95, while the low was 21725. The company has a market capitalization of 210043.57 crore. The 52-week high for Nestle India is 23390, and the 52-week low is 17888. On the BSE, a total of 66 shares of Nestle India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹21855.25, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹21829.5

The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is 21855.25 with a percent change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 25.75, indicating that the stock price has increased by 25.75.

14 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Nestle Ind Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.73%
3 Months-4.83%
6 Months14.82%
YTD11.41%
1 Year10.99%
14 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:26 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹21829.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a trading volume of 66 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Nestle India's stock was 21,829.5.

